SEBI issues ‘unaffected price’ concept, other guidelines to help mitigate impact of market rumors on stock prices
SEBI has introduced a concept of ‘unaffected price’ to mitigate artificial stock price fluctuations.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for reducing the impact of market rumours on stock prices. In a circular released after market hours, SEBI said that it was introducing a concept of ‘unaffected price’ to mitigate the artificial stock price fluctuations.
