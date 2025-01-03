Markets
Mint Explainer: Why did Sebi crack down against Ketan Parekh and Rohit Salgaocar?
Neha Joshi 5 min read 03 Jan 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Summary
- Sebi's investigation into Ketan Parekh uncovered a front-running scheme that generated ₹65.77 crore in unlawful profits. In an interim order, the regulator debarred Parekh and two others from trading and issued show-cause notices to 22 entities involved, allowing them 21 days to respond.
India’s capital markets watchdog has unearthed a sophisticated trading web linking a convicted stock market manipulator, a Singapore-based trader, and a US fund’s confidential orders. This alleged front-running scheme, involving Ketan Parekh and Rohit Salgaocar, has brought the regulator's unrelenting pursuit of financial malpractice into the spotlight.
