Mint Explainer: Why did Sebi crack down against Ketan Parekh and Rohit Salgaocar?

What was the effect of such trading?

The investigation revealed a significant surge in trading volumes and profits in the accounts of the frontrunners during the period under scrutiny. Sebi noted that over 98% of the trades by frontrunners, in terms of trade value, were executed in cash markets. Furthermore, approximately 97% of the total profits from these trades originated from cash market transactions. The frontrunners allegedly amassed unlawful gains of ₹38.7 crore.