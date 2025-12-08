SEBI launches new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling, improve supervision and stadardise procedures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) has on 8 December launched a new risk and return verification agency that aims to stop mis-selling of investing products and tighten supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting, according to a Reuters report.

The market regulator's decision comes as it seeks more powers from the Centre to address problems posed by “finfluencers” (so-called financial influencers on social media). SEBI wants power to remove unauthorised financial advice from social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and to access their call records for investigations into market violations, the report added.