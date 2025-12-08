Mint Market
SEBI launches new risk and return verification agency to curb mis-selling, improve supervision and stadardise procedures

Markets regulator SEBI launched a new risk and return verification agency, called Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), to stop mis-selling of investment products and increase supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting. 

Livemint, Reuters
Updated8 Dec 2025, 01:42 PM IST
SEBI launches new agency, called Past Risk and Return Verification Agency, to stop mis-selling of investment products and increase supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting. (Photo: Abeer Khan / Bloomberg)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has on 8 December launched a new risk and return verification agency that aims to stop mis-selling of investing products and tighten supervision through digital audit trails and standardised reporting, according to a Reuters report.

The market regulator's decision comes as it seeks more powers from the Centre to address problems posed by “finfluencers” (so-called financial influencers on social media). SEBI wants power to remove unauthorised financial advice from social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and to access their call records for investigations into market violations, the report added.

What is Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) system?

  • The new Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA) system is a tech-driven reform, aimed at bringing credibility and consistency to performance reporting through digital audit trails, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
  • Credible performance data is critical to manage expectations and promote “responsible investing”, he said, warning that finfluencers and unregistered entities often lure investors with exaggerated or fabricated returns.

  • The PaRRVA platform will eventually provide investors with verified performance records of services offered to them, while allowing regulated intermediaries to present genuine track records.
  • The regulator has stepped up action against unregistered social media financial influencers, telling brokers and mutual funds to cut ties with who offer unauthorised stock tips or trading advice.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Key Takeaways
  • The launch of PaRRVA aims to improve the credibility of investment performance reporting.
  • SEBI is intensifying efforts against unregistered financial influencers to protect investors.
  • The new agency will allow investors to access verified performance records of financial services.
 
 
SEBI
