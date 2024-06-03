Explore
Sebi launches Saa ₹thi 2.0 app on personal finance for investors

PTI

The Saa ₹thi 2.0 app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, investor grievances redressal mechanism, and the Online Dispute Resolution platform

The updated ‘Saa ₹thi’ app introduces a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts, Sebi said.Premium
The updated ‘Saa thi’ app introduces a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts, Sebi said.

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday launched mobile app 'Saa thi 2.0' on personal finance for investors with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.

"The updated 'Saa thi' app introduces a user-friendly interface with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts," Sebi said in a statement.

The app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, investor grievances redressal mechanism, and the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) platform.

Additionally, the app features a range of videos designed to assist investors in their personal finance planning.

"In today's era, where social media sometimes provides biased or misleading information, there is a significant need for an unbiased, objective, and trusted source of investment information," Ananth Narayan G, Whole Time Member, said during the launch.

"The Saa thi app serves this purpose by empowering investors with reliable and essential insights into the securities market. This tool can be especially useful for young investors who are at the beginning of their financial journey.

"The content within the app is dynamic, allowing us to keep pace with the rapidly evolving market conditions. We actively seek public suggestions to further refine and enhance the Saa thi app, ensuring it continues to serve our investors," he said.

The 'Saa thi' app is available for download on Google Play Store and the iOS AppStore.

Published: 03 Jun 2024, 07:48 PM IST
