Sebi launches Saa ₹thi 2.0 app on personal finance for investors
The Saa ₹thi 2.0 app includes financial calculators and has modules that introduce and explain KYC procedures, mutual funds, ETFs, buying and selling shares on stock exchanges, investor grievances redressal mechanism, and the Online Dispute Resolution platform
New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday launched mobile app 'Saa ₹thi 2.0' on personal finance for investors with comprehensive tools aimed at simplifying complex financial concepts.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started