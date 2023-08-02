Sebi lays down new norms for portfolio managers’ audit

Sebi lays down new norms for portfolio managers’ audit1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Wednesday said the terms of reference (ToR) for a mandatory audit will be decided by the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI) in consultation with the Sebi.
