Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi lays out process for change in AMC control involving scheme of arrangement requiring NCLT sanction

Sebi lays out process for change in AMC control involving scheme of arrangement requiring NCLT sanction

The move is aimed at streamlining the process of providing approval to the proposed change in control of an AMC involving scheme of arrangement which needs sanction of NCLT in terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013
1 min read . 06:23 PM IST PTI

The procedure will be applicable to all the applications for change in control of an AMC for which the scheme of arrangement is filed with NCLT on or after March 1, 2022, Sebi said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a procedure to be followed for proposed change in control of an asset management company involving scheme of arrangement which needs sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with a procedure to be followed for proposed change in control of an asset management company involving scheme of arrangement which needs sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The procedure will be applicable to all the applications for change in control of an asset management company (AMC) for which the scheme of arrangement is filed with NCLT on or after March 1, 2022, Sebi said in a circular.

The procedure will be applicable to all the applications for change in control of an asset management company (AMC) for which the scheme of arrangement is filed with NCLT on or after March 1, 2022, Sebi said in a circular.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The application seeking approval for the proposed change in control of the AMC needs to be filed with Sebi prior to filing it with the NCLT.

Thereafter, an in-principle approval will be granted by Sebi if the regulator is satisfied with compliance of the applicable regulatory requirements.

This approval will be valid for three months from the date of its issuance and the relevant application to NCLT is required to be made within this time period.

For the final approval from Sebi, certain documents have to be submitted within 15 days from the date of NCLT's order, Sebi added.

These include a statement explaining modifications, if any, in the approved scheme vis-à-vis the draft scheme and the reasons for the same and details of compliance with the conditions mentioned in Sebi's in-principle approval, among others.

The move is aimed at streamlining the process of providing approval to the proposed change in control of an AMC involving scheme of arrangement which needs sanction of NCLT in terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!