Sebi lens on Adani Power’s  proposal  to delist from bourses

“Sebi may have certain reservations about the delisting proposal, primarily because the stock has been making unusual movements. It raises certain doubts when the company values itself so much lower than the price resulting from trading by public shareholders," one of the two people cited above said, seeking anonymity. “The delisting price was announced last year as per the Sebi formula, but now that price may not be very relevant, and why should any shareholder sell her shares at one-third the value? There are several issues Sebi is analysing before clearing the delisting proposal," the person added.