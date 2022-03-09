Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi levies 10 lakh fine on 2 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE

Sebi levies 10 lakh fine on 2 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE

Sebi had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in the stock options segment for the period April 2014-April 2015
1 min read . 08:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Sebi said it had observed large scale reversal of trades in stock options segment at BSE leading to alleged creation of artificial volume in the stock options segment.

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed 5 lakh fine each on two entities in dealings related illiquid stock options at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Sebi said it had observed large scale reversal of trades in stock options segment at BSE leading to alleged creation of artificial volume in the stock options segment.

Following the observation, Sebi had conducted an investigation into the trading activity in the same segment for the period April 2014-April 2015.

The two entities are Shruti Bhalotia Beneficiary Trust and Gladiolus Traders Pvt Ltd.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, it added.

In a separate order, Sebi has slapped a monetary fine of 2 lakh on Rishi Agarwal for flouting insider trading norms in the matter of Varun Beverages.

Agarwal, who was an employee of Varun Beverages at the time of violation, had traded shares of the company during the investigation period from January 2017 to April 2018 and on three occasions, his traded value exceeded 10 lakh.

According to the norms, he was required to make disclosures to the company within two business days. However, he failed to make the disclosures for two trades and made delayed disclosures for one trade, in violation of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms.

