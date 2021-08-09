Sebi had conducted an investigation in the scrip of the firm to ascertain if market norms, including the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, were violated.
It was observed that Infosys had announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, on January 13, 2017.
Prateek was in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to results of Infosys and traded in the scrip during the UPSI period, in violation of market norms.
Besides, Prateek, being a designated person of Infosys, by trading in the scrip of Infosys when the trading window was closed also violated model code of conduct for listed companies under the PIT Regulations.
Thus, Sebi has imposed a total fine of ₹12 lakh.
In another order, Sebi levied a fine of ₹2 lakh on an individual for disclosure lapses pertaining to transactions in Aviva Industries Ltd's shares.