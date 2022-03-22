Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed penalties totalling ₹20 lakh on four entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In four separate orders, the regulator levied a fine of ₹5 lakh each on Sanjay Mangal, Ashu Garg, Mandeep Singh and Krishna Ojha.

The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment at the BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volume in the segment.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) from April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment.

The investigation findings revealed that of all trades executed during the investigation period in the stock options segment of BSE, 81.40% of the trades, were involved a reversal of buy and sell positions by the clients and counter parties in a contract.

Sebi noted that these entities were among the various others that indulged in execution of reversal trades in the stock options segment.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

