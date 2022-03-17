Sebi levies 25 lakh fine on 5 entities in illiquid stock options case at BSE

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sebi said it had observed large scale reversal of trades in stock options segment of BSE leading to creation of artificial volume. Accordingly, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options at BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015
The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment at the BSE, leading to the creation of artificial volume in the segment.
Pursuant to investigation, it was observed that over 2.91 lakh trades comprising substantial 81.38 per cent of all the trades executed in stock options segment of the BSE. It noted that these entities were among various others that indulged in the execution of reversal trades in the stock options segment.
Such trades are non-genuine in nature and have created false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of artificial volume in Stock Options and therefore alleged to be manipulative and deceptive in nature, Sebi said.
By indulging in such trades in stock options, they flouted the provisions of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, it added.
