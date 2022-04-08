Sebi levies 35 lakh fine on 7 entities over non-genuine trades

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial trade volumes in the segment.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted a probe into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment.
Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.
By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
