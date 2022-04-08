Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sebi levies 35 lakh fine on 7 entities over non-genuine trades

1 min read . 08 Apr 2022 PTI

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalities amounting to 35 lakh on seven entities over non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options on BSE.

In seven separate orders, the regulator slapped a fine of 5 lakh each on Vinita Agarwal, Arjun Sahoo HUF, Banwari Lal Arora HUF, Pranita Kayan, Dazy Jain, Manish Kumar Soni and Vinit Kumar Agrawal.

The orders came after Sebi observed large-scale reversal trades in the stock options segment on BSE, leading to creation of artificial trade volumes in the segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) conducted a probe into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period April 2014 to September 2015 after observing large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in normal course of trading, which leads to false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, Sebi said.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

