Sebi levies 90 lakh fine on 8 entities for fraudulent trading in RTS Power

In June 2009, Sebi had restrained Chetan Shah, Konde, Waje, Jadhav, Hetal Patel, Rajesh Patel, Om Associates, and Bhawani Trading Company from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling, or dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly till further orders. BSE was also directed to withhold the payout of February 11, 2009, of Hetal Patel and Chetan Shahin a separate escrow account ( ₹4,31,19,130), till further orders.