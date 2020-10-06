Sebi makes AT-1 bonds less accessible to retail investors

Yes Bank wrote down its entire AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore in the March quarter, out of which over ₹2,000 crore was invested by institutional investors including Nippon Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton India, Barclays and Kotak Mutual Fund. A petition filed by 63 Moon Technologies Ltd in Madras high court was dismissed stating these bonds carry higher interest rates in lieu of risks and that these can be written off. Considering that the investors are aware of this risk they do not have a legal recourse.