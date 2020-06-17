Sebi makes it easier for promoters to infuse capital via preferential allotment

MUMBAI: Markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Tuesday relaxed norms for preferential allotment of shares, making it easier for listed companies to raise funds in tough market conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Sebi has tweaked the takeover code for fiscal 2020-21, allowing promoters to acquire up to 10% stake through preferential allotment. Currently, promoters can acquire up to 5% through a preferential issue.

The relaxation will help promoters bring in more capital into their companies at a time when other investors might not be too comfortable to invest money given the economic uncertainties arising out of the covid-19 pandemic.

"There are many discussions going on in the market where promoters want to bring in money into the company and this move will aid those discussions. These are difficult times for companies, as there is a lot of uncertainty on what the financial numbers for FY21 will look like. So if in this market, the promoter puts in money into the company then that sends a strong signal to the market and gives comfort to other investors to put money in that stock," said Ajay Garg, managing director at Equirus Capital.

A preferential issue is an issue of shares or convertible securities by listed or unlisted companies to a select group of investors to raise capital in lieu of shares offered. It is considered the fastest way of raising capital.

This relaxation in preferential allotment norms will also protect companies against the threat of takeovers.

"The markets have fallen due to covid-19 and many companies have cash flow issues and are looking at raising capital. The increase in limits provides a good opportunity for the promoters to put in money into the company through new subscription of shares whilst also increasing their stake at lower prices. Further this protects against any takeover threats," said Girish Vanvari, founder, Transaction Square.

In a separate gazette notification, the market regulator also reduced the time gap between two qualified institutional placements to two weeks from six months.

“This is an important relaxation as it will allow companies to regularly access investment from institutional investors through QIPs which is a faster and efficient manner to raise capital and not have to wait for a fixed time period before approaching investors. This is unlikely to anyway be every two weeks as markets and investors would not be very happy with such a narrow time gap but companies are now enabled to raise within a few months of the previous deal," said Yash Ashar, partner & Head - Capital Markets, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

