Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI mandates framework for India's booming derivates market; steps announced to curb rush in F&O trading

SEBI mandates framework for India's booming derivates market; steps announced to curb rush in F&O trading

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) tightened the rules for equity derivatives trading on Tuesday, October 1, raising the entry barrier and making it more costly to trade in the asset class, despite pushback from investors.

SEBI lowered the number of weekly options contracts available to trade for investors to one per exchange. It also raised the minimum trading amount nearly three times, according to a circular uploaded on the regulator's website.

