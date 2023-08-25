Sebi mandates granular disclosure for certain FPIs, prescribes timeline2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 01:27 AM IST
To bring greater transparency to Indian capital markets, Sebi on Thursday mandated additional disclosures from certain FPIs that have concentrated holding in a single company or a group firm
To bring greater transparency to Indian capital markets, Sebi on Thursday mandated additional disclosures from certain FPIs that have concentrated holding in a single company or a group firm.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started