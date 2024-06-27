SEBI mandates NRI corpus contribution below 25% in new registration rules for FPIs; Details here
Under SEBI's new rule, FPIs applying for registration need to ensure that the contribution of a single NRI or overseas citizen of India (OCI) or resident Indian in its corpus is below 25 per cent
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tweaked the guidelines for registration of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pertaining to non-resident Indians, overseas citizens of India and the resident Indians as participant of such foreign investors.
