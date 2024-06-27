Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI mandates NRI corpus contribution below 25% in new registration rules for FPIs; Details here

SEBI mandates NRI corpus contribution below 25% in new registration rules for FPIs; Details here

PTI

Under SEBI's new rule, FPIs applying for registration need to ensure that the contribution of a single NRI or overseas citizen of India (OCI) or resident Indian in its corpus is below 25 per cent

SEBI has tweaked the guidelines for registration of FPIs

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has tweaked the guidelines for registration of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pertaining to non-resident Indians, overseas citizens of India and the resident Indians as participant of such foreign investors.

Under the new rule, FPIs applying for registration need to ensure that the contribution of a single NRI or overseas citizen of India (OCI) or resident Indian in its corpus is below 25 per cent, according to a notification. Further, at an aggregate level, the applicant FPI needs to ensure that their contribution in its corpus is below 50 per cent.

Also Read: SEBI mulls boosting NRI/ OCI participation in IFSC-based FPIs. Details here

The new rule requires that NRIs, overseas citizens of India and resident Indians should not be in control of the applicant FPI. "The contribution of resident Indian individuals shall be made through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shall be in global funds whose Indian exposure is less than 50 per cent," said SEBI. To give this effect, SEBI has amended FPI rules that became effective from June 25.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.