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Mint Explainer: How will Sebi’s relaxed margin rules help brokers?

Apoorva Ajith
3 min read26 Oct 2026, 01:07 PM IST
The changes could improve access to same-day trading, but their effect on cash-market turnover will depend on broker adoption and investor participation.
The changes could improve access to same-day trading, but their effect on cash-market turnover will depend on broker adoption and investor participation.(Reuters)
Summary

By eliminating additional margin collections on subsequent trades after early pay-in, Sebi's new rules aim to ease the capital burden on stockbrokers-particularly smaller firms-and streamline same-day cash market reinvestments.

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed margin rules for investors who use proceeds from share sales to buy other stocks on the same day. The new rules aim to reduce brokers’ upfront funding burden when investors use proceeds from shares sold through the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed margin rules for investors who use proceeds from share sales to buy other stocks on the same day. The new rules aim to reduce brokers’ upfront funding burden when investors use proceeds from shares sold through the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism.

Mint explains the changes and whether they will benefit brokers.

Mint explains the changes and whether they will benefit brokers.

What are the changes?

In a circular issued on 22 October, India’s market regulator eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. Once the clearing corporation accepts the transfer request, the value of those shares can be considered for meeting certain margin requirements.

Under the new rules, clearing corporations will not collect additional margins from trading or clearing members on a client's subsequent buy or sell positions, up to the value of the accepted EPI.

The eligible amount will be the lower of the EPI value or the value of the shares sold. If an investor closes the original sale position, the EPI benefit will be withdrawn. Any resulting margin shortfall can then be blocked from the broker's own collateral. The new rules will take effect on 22 February 2027, four months after the circular was issued.

Also Read | Sebi eases margin rules for trades post EPI

Why were the changes needed?

The changes address a gap in the existing margin framework. When an investor sells shares held in a demat account and completes EPI, the clearing corporation receives the shares early. This reduces the risk of settlement failure and allows the margin requirement for the sale to be released.

However, if the investor uses the sale proceeds to buy another stock on the same day, the broker may still have to arrange the required upfront margin for the purchase. This can be around 20%, depending on the stock and applicable requirements.

For example, if an investor sells shares worth 100 and uses the proceeds to buy another stock, the broker may have to set aside 20 from its own trading limits to meet the margin requirement. This creates a funding burden even though the sale proceeds are available.

The change follows proposals from the Broker Industry Standards Forum and recommendations from Sebi's Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC). It aims to make better use of the value of shares already transferred for settlement, while retaining safeguards against margin shortfalls.

Will the changes help brokers?

The relaxation could particularly benefit smaller brokers, who may have limited funds or clearing limits to support clients who want to buy stocks on the same day using proceeds from share sales.

Under the existing framework, brokers with greater financial resources have generally been better placed to offer same-day trading facilities. Smaller brokers may find it difficult to meet the margin requirements on new purchases, even when the investor has completed EPI for the shares sold.

By reducing the need to provide additional margins for eligible trades, the new rules could help more brokers offer the facility. Investors may also be able to use their sale proceeds more efficiently instead of waiting for the next settlement day.

The change builds on the EPI framework revision in October 2024. Before that revision, investors could generally use 80% of their sale proceeds on the trade day, with the remaining 20% becoming available after settlement on the following day.

Also Read | Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

How will the new rules affect cash markets?

The new rules will support participation in the cash market by making it easier for investors to move their funds between stocks on the same day. Lower margin requirements on eligible trades may also help brokers serve more clients without having to commit as much of their own collateral.

The move comes amid a decline in cash-market activity. Average daily cash-market turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell about 7% to 1.05 trillion in FY26 from 1.13 trillion in FY25. The market capitalization of the NSE cash segment also fell about 6% to 4.48 trillion between January and October, according to data from the exchange.

The relaxation could make same-day trading more accessible, particularly for clients of smaller brokers. However, its impact on turnover will depend on how widely brokers adopt the facility and how investors respond. The changes do not guarantee a recovery in trading activity.

Also Read | Sebi weighs allowing mutual fund distributors to become investment advisers
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Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsMint Explainer: How will Sebi’s relaxed margin rules help brokers?

Mint Explainer: How will Sebi’s relaxed margin rules help brokers?

Apoorva Ajith
3 min read26 Oct 2026, 01:07 PM IST
The changes could improve access to same-day trading, but their effect on cash-market turnover will depend on broker adoption and investor participation.
The changes could improve access to same-day trading, but their effect on cash-market turnover will depend on broker adoption and investor participation.(Reuters)
Summary

By eliminating additional margin collections on subsequent trades after early pay-in, Sebi's new rules aim to ease the capital burden on stockbrokers-particularly smaller firms-and streamline same-day cash market reinvestments.

Gift this article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed margin rules for investors who use proceeds from share sales to buy other stocks on the same day. The new rules aim to reduce brokers’ upfront funding burden when investors use proceeds from shares sold through the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed margin rules for investors who use proceeds from share sales to buy other stocks on the same day. The new rules aim to reduce brokers’ upfront funding burden when investors use proceeds from shares sold through the early pay-in (EPI) mechanism.

Mint explains the changes and whether they will benefit brokers.

Mint explains the changes and whether they will benefit brokers.

What are the changes?

In a circular issued on 22 October, India’s market regulator eased margin requirements for trades made using proceeds from shares sold through the EPI mechanism. EPI allows investors to transfer shares to the clearing corporation before the usual settlement deadline. Once the clearing corporation accepts the transfer request, the value of those shares can be considered for meeting certain margin requirements.

Under the new rules, clearing corporations will not collect additional margins from trading or clearing members on a client's subsequent buy or sell positions, up to the value of the accepted EPI.

The eligible amount will be the lower of the EPI value or the value of the shares sold. If an investor closes the original sale position, the EPI benefit will be withdrawn. Any resulting margin shortfall can then be blocked from the broker's own collateral. The new rules will take effect on 22 February 2027, four months after the circular was issued.

Also Read | Sebi eases margin rules for trades post EPI

Why were the changes needed?

The changes address a gap in the existing margin framework. When an investor sells shares held in a demat account and completes EPI, the clearing corporation receives the shares early. This reduces the risk of settlement failure and allows the margin requirement for the sale to be released.

However, if the investor uses the sale proceeds to buy another stock on the same day, the broker may still have to arrange the required upfront margin for the purchase. This can be around 20%, depending on the stock and applicable requirements.

For example, if an investor sells shares worth 100 and uses the proceeds to buy another stock, the broker may have to set aside 20 from its own trading limits to meet the margin requirement. This creates a funding burden even though the sale proceeds are available.

The change follows proposals from the Broker Industry Standards Forum and recommendations from Sebi's Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC). It aims to make better use of the value of shares already transferred for settlement, while retaining safeguards against margin shortfalls.

Will the changes help brokers?

The relaxation could particularly benefit smaller brokers, who may have limited funds or clearing limits to support clients who want to buy stocks on the same day using proceeds from share sales.

Under the existing framework, brokers with greater financial resources have generally been better placed to offer same-day trading facilities. Smaller brokers may find it difficult to meet the margin requirements on new purchases, even when the investor has completed EPI for the shares sold.

By reducing the need to provide additional margins for eligible trades, the new rules could help more brokers offer the facility. Investors may also be able to use their sale proceeds more efficiently instead of waiting for the next settlement day.

The change builds on the EPI framework revision in October 2024. Before that revision, investors could generally use 80% of their sale proceeds on the trade day, with the remaining 20% becoming available after settlement on the following day.

Also Read | Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

How will the new rules affect cash markets?

The new rules will support participation in the cash market by making it easier for investors to move their funds between stocks on the same day. Lower margin requirements on eligible trades may also help brokers serve more clients without having to commit as much of their own collateral.

The move comes amid a decline in cash-market activity. Average daily cash-market turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell about 7% to 1.05 trillion in FY26 from 1.13 trillion in FY25. The market capitalization of the NSE cash segment also fell about 6% to 4.48 trillion between January and October, according to data from the exchange.

The relaxation could make same-day trading more accessible, particularly for clients of smaller brokers. However, its impact on turnover will depend on how widely brokers adopt the facility and how investors respond. The changes do not guarantee a recovery in trading activity.

Also Read | Sebi weighs allowing mutual fund distributors to become investment advisers
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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