Markets
As Sebi comes down hard on speculative trading, investors turn to other options
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 13 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- One option is margin trading facility, which offers higher leverage as compared with futures and options, and a broader range of stocks.
- Some market experts see Sebi’s regulatory tightening affecting mostly small traders, and not much of a shift out of the F&O segment.
MUMBAI : Brokerages are fielding increasing demand from clients for a margin trading facility to invest in stocks, possibly triggered by the market regulator’s recent spate of regulatory tweaks aimed at tempering the retail investor frenzy in the futures and options segment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less