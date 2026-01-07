Mint Explainer: Why has Sebi tweaked the timelines for sharing market data with educators?

Why were the changes needed?

In its draft paper, the markets regulator said it had received feedback from the industry that the one-day lag for sharing data was too short and the three-month lag for using data was too long. The one-day lag could open up opportunities for misuse in the form of unauthorized stock recommendations or market manipulation, while the three-month lag could make educational data redundant, they said. Sebi concluded after internal deliberations that the three-month lag on using market data for education could be too long and there was scope for a reduction.