The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a uniform 30-day lag for exchanges to share market data with trading academies and for academies to use such data in their teaching materials after receiving feedback from the industry. Two previous circulars had sparked confusion about whether these academies could use one-day-old or three-month-old market data.
Mint Explainer: Why has Sebi tweaked the timelines for sharing market data with educators?
