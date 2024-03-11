Sebi may review rule for funds targeting overheated small caps
Sebi will review its rule that mandates small- and mid-cap funds to invest at least 65% of their assets in such stocks if fund managers find it is “restraining risk management,” Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch told reporters in Mumbai.
India’s markets regulator Monday said it is open to revising rules for mutual funds investing in small-cap stocks amid rising concerns about stretched valuations for this segment.
