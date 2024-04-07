Sebi mulls direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance cost
Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering some major changes in the private placement memorandum of alternative investment funds. In order to facilitate the ease of doing business, Sebi has proposed that the PPM of the AIF can be directly submitted to the market regulator rather than processing it through a merchant banker.
