Sebi mulls direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance cost
Sebi mulls direct reporting of AIFs' PPM changes to rationalise compliance cost

Livemint

In order to facilitate the ease of doing business, Sebi has proposed that the PPM of the AIF can be directly submitted to the market regulator rather than processing it through a merchant banker

The Sebi last month proposed the formation of an industry standards forum. (Mint)Premium
The Sebi last month proposed the formation of an industry standards forum. (Mint)

Market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering some major changes in the private placement memorandum of alternative investment funds. In order to facilitate the ease of doing business, Sebi has proposed that the PPM of the AIF can be directly submitted to the market regulator rather than processing it through a merchant banker.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Published: 07 Apr 2024, 04:29 PM IST
