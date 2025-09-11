SEBI mulls ending weekly F&O contracts, consultation paper likely soon: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to float a consultation paper within a month to consider ending weekly futures and options (F&O) contracts, CNBC-TV18 reported citing sources.

According to the report, the market regulator is planning a transition towards monthly contract expiries with a defined glide path. SEBI may also explore the possibility of introducing a same-day expiry across all stock exchanges to bring uniformity.

The SEBI board is expected to be briefed on proposals related to longer derivative tenures at its meeting scheduled for September 12, the report said.

Consultations with stock exchanges are likely to begin as early as next week, sources added.

The consultation paper may also propose curbs to reduce retail participation in the F&O segment. Thresholds could be introduced to limit retail entry into derivatives, with measures designed to be practical, enforceable, and difficult to evade, the news channel report said.

In addition, SEBI may recommend measures aimed at boosting cash market volumes, in a bid to rebalance participation between derivatives and equities.

This comes after SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, on August 21, had indicated that the regulator would explore the launch of longer-tenor derivative products.

If implemented, the move could significantly alter the F&O trading landscape, which has seen a sharp surge in volumes over the past few years, especially in weekly expiries.