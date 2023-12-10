Sebi mulls 'fast track' public issuance of debt securities to increase participation of non-institutional investors
To enhance ease of doing business for listed debt issuers, the Sebi is mulling introducing the concept of 'fast track' public issuance for debt securities and further reducing the face value of debt securities, including NCDs issued on a private placement basis to ₹10,000 from present ₹1 lakh
To enhance ease of doing business for listed debt issuers, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) is mulling to introduce the concept of 'fast track' public issuance for debt securities and further reduce the face value of debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued on a private placement basis to ₹10,000 from present ₹1 lakh so that more non-institutional investors can enter the market. The capital market regulator has invited public comments on these proposals until December 30, 2023.
