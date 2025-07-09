Sebi mulls fortnightly expiry for index options
Ram Sahgal 4 min read 09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Proposal comes amid trading interest in index options remaining very large despite recent regulatory curbs to temper retail frenzy
The stock market regulator may revise the weekly contract expiry schedule if its recent measures fail to cool the index options fever, a person aware of the matter said. Among the plans under consideration: Expiry every fortnight against the weekly system now, and only one expiry in a fortnight against twice a week now.
