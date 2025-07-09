Sebi mulls fortnightly expiry for index options

Through a follow-up circular on 29 May this year, it stipulated a change in the method of computing open interest or outstanding positions of participants in index options to a future-equivalent one from a notional one to prevent over exposure. That is, if one buys a Nifty futures contract and buys a Nifty call option, open interest was taken as 1+1 or 2. Now, the open interest of a futures is calculated as one, but the option open interest is based on a measure of how much its price changes for every point change in the underlying Nifty. If it has a 0.5 measure, the open interest of futures will be 1 and that of option will be 0.5, resulting in a total of 1.5 instead of 2.