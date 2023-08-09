Sebi mulls guidelines for managing unclaimed funds of clients2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:14 PM IST
The Sebi move aims to facilitate the prompt and effective restitution of unclaimed funds of clients lying with the stock brokers. This will also stop any potential misuse of these funds by stock brokers.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in it’s annual report 2022-23 said the market regulator is set to introduce comprehensive protocols for unclaimed funds of clients lying with the stock brokers and mandate them to find out the whereabouts of the investors for return of the money.
