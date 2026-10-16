Mint Explainer| How Sebi’s changes to bonds could help NBFCs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a circular issued on 7 October, has revised the framework governing the number of International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) that an issuer can have maturing in a financial year.
The move follows representations from market participants who said that existing restrictions were affecting funding flexibility and increasing refinancing risks, particularly for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Mint explains the changes and whether they would substantially help NBFCs.