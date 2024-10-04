Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SEBI new F&O trading norms: Zerodha to review pricing after November 20, says CEO Nithin Kamath

SEBI new F&O trading norms: Zerodha to review pricing after November 20, says CEO Nithin Kamath

Nikita Prasad

  • SEBI new F&O trading norms: Zerodha to review pricing after November 20, says Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath. CEO and co-founder of Zerodha

In a post on X, Kamath said, "We will then decide on our change in pricing structure, based on the impact on the business."

He further explained that the changes could affect 60% of overall F&O trades and around 30% of total orders for Zerodha. Key changes include limiting weekly expiries to one per exchange and increasing contract sizes. As a result, the contract size for index F&O will rise from 5-10 lakh to 15-20 lakhs.

From November 20, exchanges will be allowed to offer weekly expiries for only one benchmark index.

For example, the NSE can choose between Nifty 50 or Bank Nifty, but not both.

All other indices will move to monthly expiries.

Additionally, from February 2025, traders will lose margin benefits on calendar spreads for contracts expiring on expiry day, increasing margin requirements for many.

SEBI has also introduced an Extreme Loss Margin (ELM) of 2% on expiry day to cover risks due to heightened volatility.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
