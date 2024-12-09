Surge in Nifty option volatility last week likely on regulatory radar
Summary
- Index contracts traded on 5 December, a day before the RBI policy statement, exceeded volumes on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.
The advent of single-expiry index options last week introduced a fresh layer of volatility to the Nifty, which witnessed dramatic price swings a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-annual policy announcement on 6 December. The unusual gyrations likely caught the attention of regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges, which act as the first line of oversight, according to derivatives analysts.