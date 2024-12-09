Surge in Nifty option volatility last week likely on regulatory radar

"The reason for the higher volatility last week was increased participation by option traders used to playing (the now discontinued) Bank Nifty weekly options ahead of the RBI policy meeting ," said the derivatives research head at a large broking outfit on condition of anonymity. "The huge volatility would have come under the regulatory radar , given its recent directives aimed at curbing retail frenzy in options trading. A possible increase in margins for in -the -money strikes can't be ruled out."