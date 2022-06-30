Sebi nod sought to auction roads to InvITs2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Centre wants all future operational road projects to be offered under the bidding route to infrastructure investment trusts
NEW DELHI : The ministry of road transport and highways has sought fresh approval from market regulator Sebi to operationalize a new plan for the monetization of assets under it. The ministry wants all future operational road projects to be offered under the bidding route to infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to ascertain proper valuations and get better returns.