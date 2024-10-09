Markets
Mint Explainer: Why have stockbrokers invited Sebi's scrutiny?
SummarySebi has found algo-trading platform Tradetron to be promoting illegal guaranteed-return strategies and issued notices to over 100 stockbrokers.
MUMBAI : India's capital markets regulator has issued show-cause notices to more than 120 stockbrokers for their association with Tradetron as a part of its larger probe into algo-trading platforms. Mint explains:
