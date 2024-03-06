Sebi will release a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) with respect to the scheme on the portals of Sebi and BSE on Mar 11

The Capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a public notice to announce a settlement scheme with regards to certain entities in the illiquid stock options (ISO) segment of BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme would give a settlement opportunity to all the entities that have executed reversal trades in the stock options in the period between April 1, 2014 and Sept 30 2015.

Let us understand the notice in detail here: Who is the Sebi scheme meant for? The scheme is meant for trading activities of certain entities in the liquid stock options segment of BSE in terms of Section 15JB of the Sebi Act 1992 read with Regulations 26 of Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What kind of benefit does the scheme stand to offer? The scheme would provide a settlement opportunity to all the entities that have executed reversal trades in the stock options in the period between April 1, 2014 and September 30, 2015.

The scheme is meant for those entities against which legal proceedings were either initiated or pending such as adjudicating officer/ Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)/ courts/ recovery officer (provided an appeal has been filed and the same is pending before the SAT/court).

What is the validity of the scheme? The scheme will commence on March 11 2024 and end on May 10, 2024 (with both days inclusive). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is the incentive to opt for this scheme? By availing the benefit of the scheme, the entities may settle such proceedings and avoid further delay in the conclusion of the said proceedings and the associated long drawn legal processes as well as expenses.

How can one get further details on the scheme? The Sebi will release a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) with respect to the scheme on the websites of Sebi and BSE on March 11, 2024.

What will happen after the scheme has expired? Once the scheme expires, actions as per the relevant provisions of securities laws will be continued against the entities which do not avail this opportunity for settlement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How can one access the notice? One can go to the Sebi website and find the notice under public notices.

