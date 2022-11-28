Sebi OKs appointment of Ramamurthy as MD CEO of BSE1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:15 PM IST
Sebi gave its approval to Sundararaman Ramamurthy's appointment as managing director and CEO of BSE on Monday.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director and chief executive officer of BSE.