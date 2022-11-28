Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sebi OKs appointment of Ramamurthy as MD CEO of BSE

1 min read . 10:15 PM ISTPriyanka Gawande
MUMBAI :The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director and chief executive officer of BSE.

His appointment is, however,subject to the acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions along with shareholders approval, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Currently, Ramamurthy is the managing director and chief operating officer India at the Bank of America N.A. since 2014.

He started his career with the State Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1987 and worked his way up to become the Senior Vice President at the National Stock Exchange.

Mint had earlier reported that V. Balasubramaniam, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India INX, a BSE subsidiary at Gift City, and NemL MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape were also the top contenders to head BSE.

In July, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the former head of BSE resigned as managing director and CEO of BSE and was then relieved of his roles and responsibilities at the exchange. Following which the hunt for the top vacancy at the exchange started.

Chauhan, currently is the MD CEO of India's largest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange.

The shareholders’ of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange on 14 August approved the appointment of Ashish Chauhan as the managing director and chief executive officer with a majority vote of 99.99%.

