SEBI orders action against 15 guest experts of Zee Business channel for unlawful trading
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday issued orders of action against 15 guest experts of the Zee Business channel for unlawful trading. The entities made unlawful gains to the tune of ₹7.41 crore from such trades and the profit was shared with guest experts as per prior understanding, Sebi noted.
