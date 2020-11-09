Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors
Rainbow Industries had raised 11.36 crore through redeemable preference shares (RPS) from investors without complying with public issue norms

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors

2 min read . 02:39 PM IST PTI

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over 11 crore

NEW DELHI : Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over 11 crore.

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over 11 crore.

The recovery proceedings were initiated against the company and its directors after they failed to comply with Sebi's order.

The recovery proceedings were initiated against the company and its directors after they failed to comply with Sebi's order.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November 2018 had directed the company and its directors to refund investors' money along with interest.

Rainbow Industries had raised 11.36 crore through redeemable preference shares (RPS) from investors without complying with public issue norms.

Rainbow issued RPS to 5,379 persons amounting to 6 crore during 2011-12. For the period 2012-13, it allotted RPS worth 5.36 crore to 4,673 persons.

In an attachment notice issued on Friday, Sebi asked banks and depositories not to allow any debit from the accounts of Rainbow Industries and its directors Nidhi Yogendra and Dhiren Rawani. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, the capital markets watchdog has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulters.

The regulator said there is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts and "realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed".

In a separate notice, the regulator has ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of Narendra Vallabhji Bahuva to recover dues totalling 5.73 lakh.

A fine of 5 lakh was imposed on him for violating securities market norms in the matter of Octant Interactive Technologies Ltd.

The pending dues -- 5.73 lakh-- include the initial fine amount of 5 lakh, interest of over 72,000 and a recovery cost of 1,000. PTI SP ANU ANU

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.