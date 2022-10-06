Sebi orders Brickwork Ratings to shut down within 6 months

"In exercise of the powers contained under the SEBI Act, 1992 read with the SEBI (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations, 1999, SEBI had carried out inspections of Brickwork for the periods April 1, 2014–September 30, 2015 and April 1, 2017–September 30, 2018. The contraventions /deficiencies observed in the first and second inspections led to initiation of separate adjudication proceedings against Brickworks," the Sebi order read.