Sebi orders CARE Ratings to pay ₹13.05 lakh as settlement money for alleged violations

Sebi’s action was part of an adjudication proceedings for alleged violation of Sebi’s circular in June 2017 on ‘Monitoring and Review of Ratings by Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs)’ and Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations 1999.

MintGenie Team
Published24 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Trade Now
Sebi had appointed Barnali Mukherjee as the adjudicating officer to inquire into the alleged violations
Sebi had appointed Barnali Mukherjee as the adjudicating officer to inquire into the alleged violations(Reuters)

The capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has passed a settlement order in respect of CARE Ratings, asking it to make the payment of 13.05 lakh towards the settlement.

The action was taken as part of an adjudication proceedings for alleged violation of clause 1(B) of Sebi circular dated June 30, 2017 on Monitoring and Review of Ratings by Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) and clause 8 of Third Schedule - Code of Conduct read with Regulations 13 of Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations 1999.

Also Read | SEBI spends below 5 per cent of IPEF corpus on investors’ education: Report

Sebi had appointed Barnali Mukherjee as the adjudicating officer to inquire into the alleged violations mentioned above.

It is worth mentioning here that the Sebi’s internal committee meeting was held on May 29, 2024 which considered the factors enumerated under regulation 10 and schedule II of Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations 2018.

The committee recommended 13.05 lakh as the monetary settlement term.

The applicant had submitted the revised settlement terms in line with the monetary term formulated by the IC. Consequently, the IC recommended the case for settlement.

How it unfolded?

I. Sebi appointed an adjudicating officer to inquire into the violations by CARE Ratings.

II. A show cause notice was issued to CARE Ratings to show the cause as to why an inquiry should not be held and penalty be not imposed upon it.

III. While these proceedings were pending, the applicant proposed to settle the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings of facts.

Also Read | Sebi bans Anil Ambani, 24 others from security market for five years

IV. Following this, an internal committee was held on May 29, 2024 which recommended 13.05 lakh as the monetary settlement term.

V. The application was subsequently placed before the High-Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) on June 14, 2024 which agreed with these recommendations.

VI. In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and receipt of the amount, the proceedings initiated against CARE Ratings were disposed of.

Also Read | Sebi collects ₹75 cr in penalty for violations, appeals against its orders fall

Meanwhile, the order mentions that the order is without prejudice to the right of Sebi to take enforcement actions including restoring or initiating the proceedings in respect to which the settlement order was passed against the applicant if it comes to the notice of the board that the applicant has not made full and true disclosure or if the applicant has violated the undertakings or waivers.

This settlement order signed by Barnali Mukherjee was passed on Friday i.e., August 23, 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 06:45 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSebi orders CARE Ratings to pay ₹13.05 lakh as settlement money for alleged violations

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,138.00-394.00
    Chennai
    72,567.00-1,323.00
    Delhi
    72,710.00-178.00
    Kolkata
    73,138.00-537.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue