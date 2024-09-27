Sebi may adopt all Padmanabhan committee measures to curb retail F&O frenzy
Summary
- Brokers expect derivatives volumes to tumble at least 30% once measures, including higher upfront margins and bigger lot sizes, are implemented to curb euphoria that led to losses worth ₹1.8 trillion for retail investors in three years through FY24
In an attempt to curb the retail euphoria in equity options, the capital markets regulator is likely to implement all seven measures recommended by the Padmanabhan committee at its board meeting on Monday, according to two persons aware of the matter.