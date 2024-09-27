Sebi may adopt all Padmanabhan committee measures to curb retail F&O frenzy

The measures, suggested by the panel chaired by G. Padmanabhan, a former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India, include increasing the minimum lot size of derivatives contracts from ₹5-10 lakh to ₹15-20 lakh at introduction and ₹25 -30 lakh after six months, having just one index options expiry per week per exchange in place of the current five a week, and increasing extreme loss margins to trade a day before and on expiry days of options. The panel also recommended rationalizing option strike prices, collecting upfront margins from option buyers as well against only from sellers, removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day and intraday monitoring of position limits.