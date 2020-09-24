Sebi penalises Biocon's employee for violating insider trading norms

New Delhi : Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday levied a fine of ₹5 lakh on an employee of Biocon Ltd for violating insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of the firm.

Biocon's employee Girija Kelath violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations by trading in the shares of Biocon during the trading window closure period, which is specifically prohibited.

The order follows an investigation carried out by Sebi to ascertain if there was any violation of PIT norms by Girija Kelath, a designated person of Biocon, with respect to her transactions during August 31, 2018 to October 1, 2018.

The company had closed the trading window from October 1, 2018, till October 27, 2018. The compliance officer of Biocon had also intimated the designated employees, including Kelath, on September 28, 2018 about the start date and end date of trading window closure as well as the date of opening of the trading window.

"It is noted that the noticee, being a designated person, had traded during the trading window closure period which is specifically prohibited. The noticee is found to have sold 15,000 shares worth Rs. 1,00,50,000/- on the market on October 01, 2018," Sebi noted.

Noticee refers to Girija Kelath.

Even when the trading window is open, a designated person is supposed to obtain pre-clearance of trade from the compliance officer if the designated person's trade, cumulatively, whether in one transaction or a series of transactions, in any financial year exceeds ₹10 lakh (market value).

In a separate order, Sebi imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on for making delayed disclosure with respect to change in its shareholding in Sun and Shine Worldwide Ltd.

Shareholding of Saral Mining, formerly known as XO Infotech Ltd, in Sun and Shine Worldwide changed by more than 2 per cent on two occasions in May 2014. It also failed to make requisite disclosures to the company and the exchanges within the prescribed time frame, thereby violating market norms.

Through another order, the markets regulator penalised Samarth International Finlease Ltd with a fine of ₹2 lakh for failing to redress investor grievances pending against it. It also did not submit action taken report with respect to the pending grievances within the prescribed period of time, as mandated by Sebi's circulars.

