Sebi penalises Kirloskar brothers on charges of fraud

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday penalised three Kirloskar brothers and Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) for fraud while dealing in shares of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) in 2010. KIL promoters Rahul and Atul Kirloskar, have also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in shares for six months.

Sebi, via three orders, has slapped a penalty of ₹25 crores on KIL, while Atul and Rahul along with 6 others have to disgorge ₹16.6 crore of illgotten gains in addition to a penalty of ₹14.6 crore. Sanjay Kirloskar, who owns a majority stake in KBL, and his wife will have to pay ₹42.7 lakh.

Mint had first reported on 12 August that Sebi had found the promoters of KBL violating prevention of fraudulent and unfair trade practices (PFUTP).

The matter pertains to a decade-old case of the promoter group selling a 13.5% stake in KBL to KIL, which harmed interests of minority investors.

The promoter group of KBL on 6 October 2010 sold 10.72 million shares of KBL worth ₹275 crore in the company to Kirloskar Industries. The financial position of KBL as of September 2010 had deteriorated on all aspects.

The promoters, including Gautam Kulkarni, Rahul Kirloskar, Atul Kirloskar, Alpana Kirloskar, Jyotsna Kulkarni and Arti Kirloskar, were direct beneficiaries of the said sale, Sebi noted. The directors of KIL, on other hand, have been charged with failure in discharging their duty to act in good faith and with due diligence in the performance of their duties in the interest of KIL, resulting in fraud, the regulator said.

Sanjay Kirloskar and his wife faced charges of insider trading when they sold KBL shares on 10 October 2010 ahead of the information regarding capital loss of the investment/advances given to subsidiary Kirloskar Construction and Engineers Ltd through writing off the loan/advances of ₹67.47 crore that was made public in April 2011.

The shares were sold to Prakar Investments Private Limited where Sanjay Kirloskar and his wife Pratima Kirloskar were the owners with Sanjay being the chairman and managing director.

"Sebi has today issued a ruling against certain promoters and directors of KIL, in relation to their sale of shares in Kirloskar Brothers, in 2010. Atul Kirloskar and Rahul Kirloskar reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and maintain that the share sale reflected all appropriate stock exchange disclosures and necessary regulatory pre-clearances at the time," a KIL spokesperson said.

"We are currently reviewing Sebi's order and seeking appropriate legal advice. We remain confident of our position and plan to appeal the ruling shortly," the spokesperson added.

The three brothers have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2018. Atul and Rahul have filed a company petition alleging mismanagement at KBL when it did not allow the two to increase stake in the company.

