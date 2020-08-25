Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday penalised National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) with ₹50 lakh for irregularities in compensating former chiefs of the exchange namely Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna.

The regulator charged the exchange for violating the norms laid down under Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation (SECC) regulations as it led to compromising the regulatory framework.

Sebi observed that the exchange was in violation of the laid down norms as it made amendments to the compensation policy of senior management without taking the regulator’s approval, which is required under 27(4) of SECC regulations.

SECC regulations states that the terms and conditions of the compensation approved by Sebi shall not be changed without prior approval of Sebi.

A spokesperson for NSE did not immediately respond to the Sebi order.

The controversy around compensation of senior management arose when NSE in its annual report of 2016-17 said that Ramkrishna’s compensation for the eight months before she stepped down on 6 December 2016 was ₹23 crore, whereas for the three year as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) her remuneration was ₹44 crore. Following this the finance ministry referred the matter to Sebi for further action.

As per NSE policy, leave encashment of up to 360 days is permitted for an employee. But in the case of Ramkrishna she was compensated for a total of 528 days, which led to additional ₹1.5 crore of compensation. Similarly, Ravi Narain, ex-MD & CEO of NSE, whose tenure came to an end on March 31, 2013 was paid accumulated Ordinary Leave encashment of 381 days.

The senior management of NSE was allowed to encash leaves higher than the prescribed limit following the decision by NSE’s compensation committee. The committee in its meeting held on 26 November 2012, decided that in case of senior management, the accumulated ordinary leaves would be allowed to be encashed without limit, at the time of retirement.

Sebi held that the policy change approved by the compensation committee/NSE Board cannot be implemented without the prior approval of Sebi and thus, the encashment of accumulated ordinary Leave by Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna over and above the limit of 360 days was granted by NSE without taking prior approval of Sebi leading to non-compliance with the provisions of SECC regulations.

Sebi in January 2018 had also directed NSE to recover the additional compensation from the two former heads. In February 2018 the duo refunded the requisite amount.

NSE on its part argued that it did not violate SECC norms as the terms and conditions of the remuneration were not changed, the compensation policy was approved when Sebi approved Ramkirshna’s appointment as NSE cheif and by recovering the so-called additional remuneration the exchanges also took steps to assuage Sebi concerns.

However, Sebi held that there was no evidence to suggest that changes in the terms and conditions of the compensation structure which benefitted its senior management including its MD was communicated to Sebi for its approval.

“I also note that NSE has failed to take corrective steps and they have not furnished any material to suggest that they now have applied for post facto approval of Sebi under regulation 27(4) of the SECC Regulations about the said change," said Sebi adjudicating officer in the order.

“Being the leading regulated stock exchange in India, should have set higher standards of compliance which is found missing in the present case," Sebi added in the order.

