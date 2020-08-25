Sebi penalises NSE for irregularities in compensation of Narain and Ramkrishna

The controversy around compensation of senior management arose when NSE in its annual report of 2016-17 said that Ramkrishna’s compensation for the eight months before she stepped down on 6 December 2016 was ₹23 crore, whereas for the three year as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) her remuneration was ₹44 crore. Following this the finance ministry referred the matter to Sebi for further action.